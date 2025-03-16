S’Court: Rivers on brink of combustion

Share

EMMANUEL MASHA, in this analysis looks at the crisis in Rivers State after the Supreme Court verdict and the outbursts of the FCT Minister, urging key actors to put state interest ahead of personal interest

The ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, ends every legal proceeding no matter how serious or controversial. It terminates tussle, animosity or disagreement that had passed through the lower courts up to the Court of Appeal and made its way to the Supreme Court.

The political crisis rocking Rivers State is proving to be an exceptional case. Rather than put an end to the crisis, the recent Supreme Court ruling recognizing as authentic the Hon. Martins Amaewhule faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly has further deepened the state’s political crisis.

The Apex Court also sacked local government chairmen and councilors who were elected recently by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC). Hailed in some quarters as a sound judgement, some observers have described it as completely out of tune with reality, arguing that another costly election would cut into the pocket of the state.

That school of thought is also of the view that the interregnum before the conduct of another council election would affect the running of the council in the short and medium term, and ultimately affect the development in the state’s 23 local government areas.

It is unfortunate that the political actors in the state are still at daggers drawn after almost two years of division and animosity. The intensity and consistency of the crisis has somewhat rubbed off negatively on elected lawmakers, who are either for or against Governor Siminialayi Fubara or Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The fact, however, remains that as lawmakers, they are supposed to be busy making laws and pushing for the development of their respective constituencies, and that of the state in general.

One observer, who has expressed shock over the resolve of the political actors in the current crisis to keep fighting rather than give peace a chance, has warned that some of the gains made by the state in recent years could be lost.

“It’s time to give peace a chance in the overall interest of our beloved state and its people,” he says. “When two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers. In this particular case, it is the people of Rivers State that will suffer.

“Some of us are happy that the Supreme Court went to the extent to rule that the allocation of a state like Rivers, a major contributor to the country’s revenue, should be seized. It’s not worth celebrating in any way.”

One issue that has been raising dust since the Supreme Court ruling is the withholding of Rivers revenue if Fubara fails to represent the state’s budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The grouse people have against that area of the ruling is the total neglect of the state’s economy, which might collapse without the input of workers and others whose livelihoods are tied to the state’s revenue.

For Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, it is “unconstitutional withholding of State Funds.” In a widely circulated piece made available online, Odinkalu said: “The Supreme Court ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria to withhold Rivers State’s federal allocation. This action punishes the people of Rivers State for a political dispute between elites.The Constitution guarantees the financial autonomy of states, meaning federal allocations cannot be arbitrarily withheld.

The Supreme Court should not determine political disputes; its role is to interpret the law impartially. By issuing rulings that favor one political faction over another, the court has damaged its credibility and neutrality.”

Budget presentation

A few days ago, Fubara made a bold statement to stress his readiness to embrace peace by implementing the Supreme Court judgement. He had gone to the Rivers State House of Assembly to resubmit the 2025 budget.

But when he got there, there were no lawmakers to receive him. He went there in company of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, who could not enter the premises because there were no lawmakers inside the premises.

The governor made the visit barely 24 hours after he pledged to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement, which included the representation of the 2025 budget.

Recall that Fubara had presented the 2025 budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly faction led by Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, a development that the Supreme Court dismissed having recognized the Assembly faction led by Amaewhule as the authentic House.

Fubara, who spoke to reporters in front of the locked gate of the Assembly Complex, said that he had communicated to the lawmakers about his coming, including writing a letter to the speaker. He noted that he decided to visit the House in the interest of the state, noting that it was unfortunate that the lawmakers were not around when he came.

Fubara said: “Before my arrival, there were several attempts by phone to reach the speaker. Personally, I did a letter personally to the speaker one my visit to the House. But it is unfortunate that the place has been completely sealed and that there are no signs that anything is going to happen here today.

“The reason why I am doing this, I have always said it is in the interest of our people because it is the most important thing. Well, I don’t think there is anything to worry about. Maybe they are working on the letter and I expect to hear from them soon.”

Barely 24 hours after the no show incident at the Assembly complex, the governor appealed to the Rivers State House of Assembly to prioritize the interest of the State while complying with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

The governor said that such resolve must engender collective action towards achieving peace in the State because it serves as the potent medium through which all the arms of Government can function properly while creating public goods that benefit everyone. He spoke in Okrika, at the inauguration of the 85-year-old Okrika Grammar School in Okrika Local Government Area.

Fubara said: “Let me thank everyone, and also say this, it is important at this stage that we all embrace peace. The Supreme Court has made its judgment, we don’t have any option than to abide by it.

“And, by the special grace of God, we have started the process. We are appealing to other parties, consider the interest of Rivers State, it is important.

“The only thing that we owe this State is peace and development. I am open any day, any time for total peace in our State, because if I have to govern well, there is a need for peace to prevail.”

Recall proceedings

A new dimension was added to the drama with the constituents of the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, commencing to recall proceedings against him following his role in the political crisis rocking the state.

Voters in Obio/Akpor Constituency, through a lawyer, Kenneth Amadi, have written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to commence recall proceedings against the Speaker over loss of confidence in his capacity to represent them.

Amaewhule, then factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly became the speaker after the Supreme Court ruled that dismissed the pro Fubara faction led by Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo. Oko-Jumbo’s faction had declared the seat of Amaewhule and that of 26 others pro-Wike lawmakers vacant over their defection from the PDP, to the APC.

Amadi claimed that Amaewhule has seriously violated court orders since he was restored as the speaker of the Assembly, noting that it has negatively impacted the business of lawmaking as the Amaewhule-led Assembly continues to pick fights with interest in fighting the RSIEC.

Amadi said: “In the days immediately after the Supreme Court of Nigeria judgment of 28th February 2025, Amaewhule has issued several ultimatums against the Chairman of RSIEC and more recently a bench warrant for the arrest of the chairman and commissioners of the RSIEC.

“This is in spite of a valid injunction of a High Court of Rivers State that prevents Amaewhule and the Rivers State House of Assembly from doing anything against the said Chairman of the RSIEC pending the hearing of the ongoing lawsuit that the said chairman of the RSIEC filed against Amaewhule and his 26 lawmakers.”

Wike’s inflammatory statements

To former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, Wike should allow peace to reign in Rivers State, adding that his statements on the state’s crisis are too inflammatory, dangerous and embarrassing.

George declared that the former governor’s outburst completely ruined everything Tinubu tried to achieve. “Wike talks as if he controls everybody in Nigeria, including Tinubu. I have never seen anything like this in my life. He is becoming an embarrassment in this Rivers crisis. He also said Governor Fubara was defrauded by some people who collected money from him to bribe Supreme Court judges. Haba! Do you have proof? ”

He said: “Unless the President is not telling us the whole truth because I don’t know why I will be President and a minister will embarrass my administration publicly that way. As a country, Rivers State is the centre of our economic activity and financial strength. What is going on now is not the fastest track to peace. If crisis starts, it will not only affect Wike but everybody.”

“Wike is talking too much, saying many things at the same time which are not necessary. Too verbose. When he was Governor for eight years, did he tolerate opposing views? Is it because Governor Fubara is a gentleman that he is trying to rubbish him? He said he helped Fubara to become Governor.

“Is he saying nobody helped him to become Governor in 2015? Did he drop from the sky? Somebody made him a council chairman, Chief of Staff and Minister. Later, somebody helped him to become Governor.

“Today, somebody helped him to become a minister. So, what exactly is he talking about? I watched him and I am still wondering what exactly is Wike trying to achieve by heating the polity.”

George has some posers for President Tinubu: ‘Is Wike the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces? Is he the Chief Justice of Nigeria or Chief Judge of Rivers State? Is he the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly? Does he control all the forces in the state?

“What game exactly is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu playing in this Rivers crisis? What exactly is going on? I am raising this alarm because history has taught us that you only know the beginning of a crisis. You don’t know where it will end.”

George wants Tinubu to intervene in the Rivers case the way he did with the Lagos House of Assembly crisis when he quickly invited the lawmakers to Abuja. “This is the time for him to also invite Fubara and Rivers lawmakers to a meeting immediately.

“What exactly is the essence of that live broadcast he did? To tell Nigerians he is tough, that he has money, that he controls the politics of Rivers State? Which minister pays for a live broadcast just to prove that he/she is a godfather/godmother in his or her state?

“A few hours before, the President met Niger Delta leaders in Abuja and told them to find a solution to the crisis. So, with that media parley, is he telling all of us he is more powerful and knowledgeable than Tinubu? That nobody can control him?

“Why is the President allowing Wike to mess him up this way? What is the meaning of ‘if they (lawmakers) impeach Fubara, nothing will happen?’ Is Wike God? We fought a civil war. I am a soldier, a General. How I wish General Benjamin Adekunle were to be alive. I would have begged him to tell Wike the horrors of war.

The end game

Most followers of Rivers’ politics feel that there is an end game that has been prepared by the pro -Wike lawmakers. For them, the impeachment of Fubara cannot be compromised for anything. That is why they avoided him, according to one observer.

But what will continue to work in the favour of the Governor is the massive support he enjoys from the people of the state. From civil servants to those working in the private sector, as well as women and youth groups, the governor deserves to be treated as a man that was elected into office. Not as a man that was appointed to govern, hence does not deserve to be kicked out of office for not towing the direction of his political godfather.

In the midst of the ongoing crisis, the governor has not wavered in delivering projects and inaugurating new ones. A few days ago, he announced employment opportunities in the state’s civil service. It was the first time in almost a decade that such an announcement has taken place. It appears the mood of the people has not been taken into consideration in all of these.

