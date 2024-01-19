S’Court Reserves Ruling In Appeal Against Uba Sani, Dismisses Gombe ADC’s Case

The Supreme Court yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party challenging the election of Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani. Before reserving judgment, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the apex court to ignore the appeal brought before it by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governor- ship candidate, Mohammed Ashiru Isa.

INEC and APC in separate preliminary objections against hearing of the appeal insisted that the petition by PDP and Isa is incompetent and worthless to be considered for adjudication. At yesterday’s proceedings, the two respondents drew the attention of the apex court to the findings by the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal to the effect that the petition was not filed in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

INEC and APC were represented by Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN) and Mohammed Sani Katu (SAN) respectively. Governor Uba Sani, represented by Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) asked the apex court to dismiss the appeal for want of merit and substance. Justice Kudirat Kekere- Ekun, who led the panel of five justices after taking arguments from lawyers, announced that judgment has been reserved till a date that would be communicated to parties.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, yesterday, also dismissed the appeal filed by can- didate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala, against the election of Muhammad Yahaya, as Governor of Gombe State. The five-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere- Ekun dismissed the appeal, shortly after it was withdrawn by the appellants. In the other appeal filed by Jibrin Barde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the apex court adjourned to today for judgment.

The panel fixed today for judgment shortly after par- ties adopted and argued their briefs in the appeal which expires on Sunday January 21.