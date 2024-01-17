S’Court Reserves Judgment In Sokoto Guber Tussle

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal challenging the election of Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Sokoto State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel of the apex court, made the ruling on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, after lawyers to parties made their final submissions.

The judge ruled that the judgment was reserved, and parties would be notified when it was ready for delivery.

The appeal was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Sokoto State, Saidu Umar.

The appellants are seeking to set aside the November 23, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which reversed the earlier judgment of the election tribunal sacking of Governor Aliyu.

