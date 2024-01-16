S‘Court Reserves Judgment In Nasarawa Gov’ship Poll

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in the appeal filed against the electoral victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who led a five-member panel of the apex court, made the ruling on January 16, 2023, after lawyers to parties made their final submissions.

The judge ruled that the judgment was reserved, and parties would be notified when it was ready for delivery.

The appeal was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu.

The appellants are seeking to set aside the November 23, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which reversed the earlier judgment of the election tribunal, sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Court of Appeal had, in its judgment, held that evidence before it established that the tribunal relied on legally inadmissible evidence to void Sule’s election and declare Ombugadu as the winner of the governorship election held on March 18.