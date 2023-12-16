S’Court Orders Kanu to Face Terrorism Charges

The Supreme Court yesterday refused to order the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention. The apex court consequently upheld the treasonable charge filed against Kanu by the Federal Gov- ernment. The Federal Government had approached the apex court praying it to set aside an earlier judgement by the Court of Appeal, which quashed the treasonable felony charge against Kanu and ordered his release because he was unlawfully brought back to the country after he jumped bail.

Kanu however prayed the Supreme Court to allow the Court of Appeal’s judgement and uphold his discharge and acquittal. Counsel to the Federal Government, Tijani Gazali (SAN), prayed the apex court “to allow the appeal, set aside the judgement of the court below, and affirm the judgement of the trial court (Federal High Court), to the effect that the respondent should stand trial in respect of the charge, which the court below quashed.” Gazali further urged the court to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by Kanu.

In his submission, Counsel to Kanu, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the appeal filed by the Federal Government with punitive costs and uphold the cross-appeal to do substantial justice to this matter. Ozekhome informed the court that his client has been in custody since June 29, 2021, “Even when the lower court had ordered his release.” Meanwhile, the apex Court in a judgement delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim but written by Justice Garba Lawal voided and set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal which in October last year ordered the release of Kanu and also quashed the terrorism charges against him.

The Court held that although the Nigerian Government was reckless and unlawfully rendered Kanu from Kenya, such unlawful act has not divested any court from proceeding with trial. Justice Lawal held that no Nigerian law was cited in the suit seeking Kanu’s release on mere unlawful abduction from Kenya adding that at moment, the remedy for such action is for Kanu to file a civil matter against such act instead of removing the powers of courts to continue with his trial for alleged criminal charges. The Apex Court subsequently ordered that Kanu should go and defend himself in the remaining 7 count terrorism charges against him. The IPOB leader, who was first arrested by security agents in Lagos on October 14, 2015, has been in detention since June 29, 2021.

Abaribe calls for calm over Nnamdi Kanu

Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called for calm and implored Ndigbo not to despair over the unfortunate outcome at the Supreme Court. He said: “I’m of the firm belief that this current Federal Government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason, but for national cohesion and unity of the country. “As Leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in this circumstance.”