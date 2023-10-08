S’Court: Only Way To Prove Alleged Certificate Forgery Against Tinubu, Keyamo Tells Atiku

Following the plan of the Presidential candidate of the opposition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to submit President Bola Tinubu’s alleged forged certificate to the Supreme Court ahead of the commencement of the appeal, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo has told Atiku the only way to present such certificate.

Keyamo who spoke on Sunday said Atiku lacks any support for his accusations because neither the Chicago State University (CSU) nor any forensic report had contested the validity of the certificate being displayed by Tinubu, adding that the allegation does not hold water.

The minister said unless the vendor that produced the replacement certificate on behalf of CSU also disputes its authenticity, he argued, Atiku is still responsible for proving his claim.

Atiku’s only option, according to Keyamo, who boasted about having a background in law, is to track down the vendor at the centre of the Tinubu certificate controversy so he can verify the authenticity of the document and substantiate his claim that it was forged.

Keyamo also said they are prepared to meet the former vice president and his attorneys at the Supreme Court.

In addition to stating that President Tinubu is pure, the Minister emphasised the distinction between the current controversy surrounding President Tinubu’s academic background and that of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Taking to his account on the X platform, Keyamo wrote: “When some comments or perception of otherwise plain and simple issues are so moronic, mischievous or downright odious, they really do not deserve a response because you’d be dignifying idiocy. But let me drop this here for posterity:

“I have been a defence and prosecution lawyer at the highest level in criminal trials for more than 30 years. YOU CANNOT ALLEGE OR PROVE FORGERY EXCEPT FOR THE PURPORTED MAKER OF THE DOCUMENT DENIES ITS AUTHENTICITY OR THERE IS UNCONTRADICTED EVIDENCE OF A FORENSIC REPORT THAT CATEGORICALLY SAYS THE DOCUMENT WAS DELIBERATELY ALTERED OR CONCOCTED BY THE PERSON WHO UTTERED (in a legal sense) OR ISSUED IT.

“Applying this principle to the case of Atiku Abubakar V Chicago State University, so long as the University openly said THEY DO NOT ISSUE REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATES, BUT THAT VENDORS DO SO ON THEIR BEHALF, all this noise about so-called forgery are useless until THE PARTICULAR VENDOR THAT ISSUED the replacement certificate to @officialABAT denies its authenticity. And it is the duty of the accuser to fish out the said vendor and get that evidence. It is not the other way around. He who alleges must prove.

This is the simple principle I laid down in 2019 during our defence of President Buhari that has been so mischievously celebrated as if they have hit the bull’s eye. Unfortunately for them, @officialABAT is as clean and white as snow on this issue and we are again waiting for them at the Supreme Court.”