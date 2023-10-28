S’court Now Has Lowest Justices In Its History, Says CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday revealed that the Supreme Court now has the lowest number of Justices in its history.

According to him, the Apex Court is having only 10 Justices on its bench to tackle the heavy workload of pending cases. Justice Ariwoola spoke Dattijo Mohammed who yesterday attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

The CJN however assured that efforts are on top gear to elevate a sizable Justices to the bench of the Court. He said: “With Justices Musa Dattijo leaving us today after the retirement of Hon. Justice Adamu Amina Augie a few weeks ago, we are now left with just 10 Justices on the Supreme Court Bench;

being the lowest we have ever had in contemporary history of the Court. “However, I can confidently assure all the litigant public that efforts are in top gear to get on board a sizable number of Justices to boost our rank and complement the tremendous effort we have been investing in the business of the Court”.

The CJN paid glowing tributes to the retired Justice, saying “I am so emotionally overwhelmed, and at the same time, profusely exhilarated to personally witness this uncommon valedictory session.