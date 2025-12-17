S’court Mourns As Former CJN, Muhammad, Dies At 72

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has announced the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad who died in the early hours of yesterday.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Information and Public Relation, Dr. Festus Akande, the apex court expressed sorrow over the death of the CJN. Muhammad, who was the 17th CJN, died at the age of 72.

It is believed that Muhammad, who hailed from the Doguwa area of Bauchi State, passed on in Saudi Arabia. According to Akande: “Justice Tanko’s tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022 was marked by an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the fair administration of justice.

“His keen intellect and compassionate demeanour earned him the respect of judges, lawyers, and citizens alike, as his contributions have indelibly shaped Nigeria’s legal landscape.

“The court pays tribute to his remarkable contributions, which include: strengthening the appellate system and procedural efficiency, advocating for the professional development of Judges and Judicial staff, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within the judiciary.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the judiciary, and the Nigerian public. We pray that his legacy of integrity, humility, and dedication continues to inspire all who serve the nation’s justice system.

“May his soul rest in peace.” Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed Muhammad’s passing in a condolence message issued by Mukhtar Gidado, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.