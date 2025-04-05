S’Court Lifts 5-Year Ban On Imo AG, Akaolisa

Share

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Nigeria overturned the five-year ban previously imposed on the Attorney General of Imo State, C. O. C. Akaolisa, by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), bringing an end to a legal battle that has spanned years.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the apex court’s unanimous ruling followed a series of lawsuits challenging the LPDC’s decision in recent times.

The committee had, in July 2021, barred Akaolisa from practicing law for five years, accusing him of abusing his office as Imo State Attorney General to secure the release of a suspected murderer undergoing trial.

However, the Supreme Court, in its judgment, declared the LPDC’s findings faulty and subsequently nullified the suspension.

Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, who presided over the five-member panel, delivered the verdict, stating, “Having considered the arguments presented by counsel, the court found the appeal of the appellant meritorious, and it is hereby allowed.”

He added, “The decision of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) delivered on the 9th of July 2021, finding the appellant liable for infamous conduct and suspending him from legal practice for a period of five years, is hereby set aside.”

The ruling marks a significant victory for Akaolisa, restoring his right to practice law and reaffirming his position within the legal and political spheres of Imo State.

