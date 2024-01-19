S’court judgment: We Remain Committed To Fostering Thriving Democracy – Ogun PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has said it has moved on from the Supreme Court judgement which dismissed the appeal of its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in reaction to the judgment through a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole in Abeokuta on Friday said it remained committed and dedicated to fostering a thriving democracy.

The apex court had affirmed the victory of Abiodun as the duly elected Governor of the State.

The five-member panel while dismissing Adebutu and PDP’s appeal said the petitioners failed to prove their case.

But, the PDP while reacting to the judgement which marked the end of the nine-month legal battle between Abiodun and Adebutu said the peace and development of the State remained its utmost priorities.

The party described the judgement as a “momentary setback”, expressing the confidence that “another opportunity to serve the State will present itself shortly.”

“The Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP wishes to extend hearty congratulations to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the good people of Ogun State.

“We also wish to encourage our loyal party members and unrepentant supporters who have invested all their energy and resources in the fortune of the party to remain strong and maintain optimism as the matter has been conclusively decided by the Apex Court.

“As a responsible political organization with an unwavering belief in the democratic process, principles and ethics, the PDP has no option but to move forward after the highest court has issued a conclusive judgment on the matter.

“Our great party remains committed and dedicated to fostering a thriving democracy and we will refrain from any action and/or inactions that undermine patriotic efforts of deepening the roots of constitutional democracy in Ogun State and the country at large.

“In the face of this reality, we encourage the good people of Ogun State to remain steadfast, re-dedicate and direct all efforts to the well-being and prosperity of the State as we are confident that another opportunity to serve the State will present itself shortly.

“We will not allow this momentary setback to dampen our spirits and patriotic resolve to liberate and reposition Ogun State for greatness.

“Our Candidate, Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu remains ever committed to public service and will continue to make himself available whenever the need arises.

“We appreciate all party members and our distinguished leaders across the 20 Local Government Areas in the State, our supporters, Professional bodies, market men and women, business people, traders, journalists, traditional rulers, religious leaders and many others for their unwavering support. Your dedication during the campaigns, at the polls, and throughout the legal proceedings has not gone unnoticed”, the party said.