S’Court Judgment: Tinubu’s Neutral Stance Restores Nigerians’ Hope In Democracy – LG Chair

Former Plateau State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Hon. Nicholas Kemi Nshe has described the Friday Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the Election of the Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and other state Governors as landmark judgments in the history of Nigeria.

Hon. Nshe, also the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman, Shendam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau, says President Bola Tinubu’s neutrality and the Supreme Court’s unbiased judgment, have restored Nigerians’ hope in democracy.

She stated this on Sunday in Jos, following Friday’s Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the election of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau and others.

The Shendam LGA boss said that the judgment could have been different if Tinubu had interfered, and the Supreme Court could not have been just.

He commended the president and the apex court justices for ensuring that the mandate of the majority of Plateau was not subverted.

“We must give glory to God first. Secondly, we must give glory to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his handlers because they stayed neutral.

“I think that is the beginning of our democracy because democracy is built on the Rule of Law. With what the President has demonstrated, he is here to develop Nigeria. He is here to maintain law and order. He is here to obey the courts.

“And what the Supreme Courts did on Friday is quite remarkable because, in the history of Nigeria’s justice system, we have never had landmark judgments like those of Friday.

“The judgment of Plateau, the judgment of Zamfara, and that of Kano were not given fairly the way they were, the country wouldn’t have been where it is today in terms of peace,’’ he stated.

According to Nshe, the judgments have also given hope to foreign partners who come to do business in Nigeria because, without a sound judicial system, they would be in capital flight.

The chairman said that the judgments had restored hope to the downtrodden, as people were now confident that they would get justice in court.

“If they go to the lower court and they don’t get justice, they will go to the appeal, and if they don’t there, they will not despair because they certainly know that the Supreme Court is supreme, and it will exact its supremacy as it did on Friday,” he said.

He commended everyone who played a part in ensuring the triumph of democracy, particularly the governor, who stood his ground and remained resolute in the struggle.

Similarly, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman, Langtang North LGA, Hon. Nanmwa Kumzhi told Journalists that the judgment had truly reflected the wish of the people of Plateau, as indicated by the wild celebrations in all parts of the state.

Kumzhi said that though the case had been a big distraction to effective governance at all levels of government in the state, with the victory however, the people would now settle to enjoy good governance in tandem with their expectations.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang, promised the people certain things he intends to do during the campaigns, but all that uncertainty caused him a bit of distraction, but I bet you that in the next couple of months, you’ll see the results.

“He’s a workaholic; in the few months that he had been on the saddle, you must have seen the changes in Plateau, including us at the local government level, despite destruction and crises”.