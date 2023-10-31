S’Court judgment raised issues but I’ll not quit politics –Atiku

Contrary to speculations that he may quit partisan politics given the Supreme Court verdict of which he said even though final, leaves so much unanswered, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, reaffirmed his determination to remain in active politics until he dies.

Atiku who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, challenged the declaration of Bola Tinubu as president by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but lost both at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), and at the Supreme Court.

In a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, he bemoaned the judgments of the PEPT and the Supreme Court, which he said have far-reaching and grave implications.

The PDP candidate stated that he provided “irrefutable evidence of gross irregularities, violence, and manipulations during the elections,” adding:

“We showed incontrovertible evidence that INEC violated the Electoral Act and deliberately sabotaged its own publicly announced processes and procedures in order to illegally declare Tinubu elected.

“The position of the Supreme Court, even though final, leaves so much unanswered.

“I leave Nigerians and the world to decide what to make of the Supreme Court’s unfortunate decision.

“By affirming and legitimising the continued lack of transparency in our electoral system the courts are continuing to usurp the rights of voters to elect their leaders.

That includes identity theft, impersonation, forging of educational and other documents, perjury, and violence.”

The former Vice President condemned a situation where, according to him, judges go out of “their way to make a stronger case for the so-called ‘winner’ than his own lawyers were able to do.”

Atiku stressed the need for laws that will make electronic voting and collation of results mandatory, noting that countries less advanced than Nigeria are already doing that.

He advised that a person to be declared President must score 50 per cent and above of valid votes cast, in the first ballot, “failing which a run-off between the top two candidates will be held;

that current time frame between elections and inauguration of winners is inadequate to dispense with election litigations, and suggested a reverse to the 1999 situation where election disputes were concluded before the inauguration of a winner, adding:

“What we have currently is akin to asking thieves to keep their loot and use the same to defend themselves while the case of their robbery is being decided.”

Atiku called for urgent constitutional amendments that will prevent any court or tribunal from hiding behind technicalities and legal sophistry to affirm electoral heists.

