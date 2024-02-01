S’Court Judgment: PDP Reiterates Call For Ex-adamawa REC’s Prosecution

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has restated its call for the prosecution of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, over alleged complicity to manipulate the state rerun governorship election last year. The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the affirmation of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adawama State by the Supreme Court as the highest court in the country serves as an iron-cast stamp in validating his election.

The party noted that there were attempts “by undemocratic and anti-people forces to subvert the electoral process and illegally take over control of the state.” According to the state- ment, “The spur-of-the- moment celebration across Adamawa State and other states of the federation at the news of the Supreme Court judgment clearly shows that the verdict is in line with the expectation of Nigerians, and particularly the people of Adamawa State in their quest to sustain transparent, development-driven and people-oriented leadership as epitomised in Governor Fin- tiri and the PDP.”

It also appreciated the people of Adamawa State for their courage and resilience in standing with Governor Fintiri and the PDP in defending their mandate to the end.