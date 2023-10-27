S’court Judgment: Nigeria May Be Sliding Towards Dictatorship –LP

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday expressed shock that the Supreme Court upheld the September 26 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) verdict affirm- ing President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll, claiming that “the executive has hijacked the both judiciary and legislature”.

According to the party: “The judgement has destroyed the fabrics of Nigeria’s democracy”, fearing the country “may be sliding towards dictatorship”. Addressing a press conference in Abuja after the apex court’s ruling, the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, expressed surprise that the court upheld the PEPT’s judgment “in spite of all the flaws associated with the judgment”.

He said: “However, there are great lessons to be learnt. What transpired in Nigeria since the February 25 presidential election is a clear testament that our institutions are not working and that we may be sliding towards dictatorship. “It is very clear that the executive has hijacked both the judiciary and the legislature. This is so unfortunate for our democracy and it is even more for the people of Nigeria.

“All what our forbearers taught us has been destroyed within a short space of time because of the unbridled ambition of a few. The founding fathers fought with their lives to achieve independence for the country. “People lost their lives for the struggle to keep our democracy and all these years people have been struggling to achieve electoral and constitutional reforms.

Regrettably, all of these efforts and struggles have been destroyed today.” Abure also alleged that some leaders of his party including himself and Peter Obi had been marked by the government for vilification in order to suppress the party and its goal for a new Nigeria. He urged the international community to rise to the occasion to defend democracy in Nigeria.

He said: “The planned persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment of the party’s leaders using security agencies and all other government institutions would be definitely defended. “We are therefore calling on all our members, and the Obedient family to be vigilant and brace for the challenges ahead. The struggle for a new Nigeria will certainly be tortuous and hard.”