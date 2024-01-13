S’Court Judgment: Kwankwaso Speaks On Reaching Agreement With Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has debunked the allegation that he has reached an agreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or anyone concerning the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling on the Kano State governorship election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP as the duly elected Governor of Kano State after a series of litigations at the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, the former Governor of Kano State said the Supreme Court’s outcome should serve as a lesson to everyone, insisting that he didn’t reach an agreement with anyone before the verdict.

He said, “What happened at the Supreme Court is a lesson for all of us. I know that I mean well to everyone. Throughout the period, I have not done anything to anyone.

“And anybody would reap what he sows. To the best of my knowledge, I have not reached an agreement with anybody.

“All I know is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is my contemporary. I joined politics at the same time as him in SDP. Then he was a senator and I was serving as the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives. In 1999 he was my colleague as the Governor of Lagos State.

“We founded the APC together and we participated fully in the struggles which followed up. People should know that a lie has a short life. Despite the machinations those people staged, the judges have done what is right.

There is no problem. They have their party; we have our own. We will work together where necessary. On the issue of joining the government, only time can tell.”

Kwankwaso added he would not lord over Governor Yusuf, noting that he could only advise him.

He added, “Kabir Yusuf is the Governor. We can only advise. Even if he were a biological son, I can’t rule over him. I have given him pieces of advice even before the government came in. There are thousands of people like me. I can’t do it alone. When a governor or a president does well, the credit goes to him. If he does otherwise, the blame is directed at him.

“People misunderstand this. When I was a governor, I would pick suggestions kept by people, even in dustbins. The same is true on radio stations and newspapers. For everything has an appointed time. Those who succeed should be allowed to prove their worth.

There were errors with the previous judgment, but the Supreme Court undid what the lower courts did. If it were in other climes, those who delivered the judgments in the lower courts would quit their jobs.”