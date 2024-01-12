S’Court Judgment: Kanu Disbands Medical, Legal Teams

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered the disbandment of his legal, and medical teams, following the recent decision of the Supreme Court ordering his trial by a Federal High Court in Abuja. Recall that the apex court had, sometime in December last year, set aside the judgment of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal dismissing charges of terrorism against the IPOB leader, and consequently ordered his release.

But the apex court, while upholding the appeal instituted by the Federal Government, ordered Kanu to return to the court of first instance for continuation of his trial on a 7-count bordering on alleged terrorism. Highly-placed judiciary sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the development unsettled the IPOB leader, who blamed his legal team for not doing enough to persuade the highest court of the land in his favour. Consequently, the detained agitator has given directives for the overhaul of his legal team, preparatory to the resumption of trial at the lower court.

“I can tell you authoritatively that the detained IPOB leader has given an order for the disbandment and overhaul of his legal team, in protest against December 2023 ruling of the Supreme Court, which refused to order his release from custody. “Authoritatively, Kanu asked some of his confidants, who visited him in custody, to draft a letter to the head of the legal team for the handover of legal documents, signalling a new phase of his defence. “As a matter of fact, he has briefed a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice (name withheld).

“Barring any further change, the former AGF will appear at the resumption of trial whenever it will commence,” the source said. Another source, who spoke in similar vein, said the accused person has also given directives to “disband” his medical team. He said: “Kanu has directed the disbandment of his medical team; he expressed disappointment that the medical experts refused to allow sentiments to influence the outcome of their examination. “Let me also add that, apart from failing to persuade the Supreme Court on his release, he also is not happy that his prayer for remand in Kuje Custodial Centre was not answered.”