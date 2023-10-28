S’Court Judgment: Atiku Fixes Date To Address Nigerians

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed Monday, October 30 to address Nigerians at a press conference in Abuja following the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Saturday in a post on the official X page of the party, Atiku, former Vice President said the press conference will be held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The post reads: “The Presidential Candidate of our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig, in the February 25, 2023, Presidential election and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, @atiku will address a crucial Press Conference on issues of serious importance to the Nation.

“Date: Monday, October 30, 2023, Venue: PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, Time: 11 am Prompt.”

Recall that last Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku and his Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The court, in a unanimous decision presented by the lead justice, Justice Inyang Okoro, declared that Atiku’s appeal lacked merit.

