S’court Judgment Against Interest Of Rivers People –Sagay

The former Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that the recent Supreme Court judgment on Rivers State is against the interest of the people.

While arguing that the verdict was (allegedly) not contemplated by law, the legal luminary/ scholar urged courts at all levels to be circumspect in making orders capable of creating an archy in the polity.

New Telegraph reports that the apex court had, in one of the judgements delivered last week, ordered relevant institutions of government, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to stop the release of the State’s Local Government funds from the Federation Accounts.

The highest court of the land also invalidated the Rivers State council poll held in October, 2024, saying the exercise did not comply substantially with the extra t provisions of the Electoral Act.

Reacting in a telephone interview with this newspaper, Sagay submitted that the judgement had the potential of bringing some activities of government to a standstill, largely.

His words: “I don’t agree with the idea that the government should no longer have access to funds; I can never agree with that. “Because I don’t think it has anything to do with the legitimacy or non-legitimacy of the government. “The state has to be run, salaries have to be paid, contracts have to be paid for.

“The daily activities, even the sweepers on the streets, so many hundreds of thousands of things require funds. “No court, under a superior legal philosophy, should give an order that will effectively create anarchy, and I will almost say destruction in the polity.

“If you say they should have no access to funds, all banks, all those having their accounts, are bound from releasing funds and so on, you are killing the state, and you are going to kill a lot of people, and bring life to a standstill.” He added: “I don’t think any judgement of that sort is contemplated by law, because it is against the interest of the people.

“So, I disagree with the Supreme Court there”. On the argument in some quarters that it is the House of Assembly, not the governor that has the power to decide on who should oversee the day-to-day administration of the councils pending election, the renowned constitutional lawyer disagreed. Hear him: “I don’t agree with that at all. I don’t see what the House of Assembly has to do with that.

“This is an executive thing; the issue of election is an executive matter. “So, the House of Assembly has nothing to do with the order given by the governor.

It is the appropriate order that the relevant officials, who are left, should manage the local governments pending the elections that are going to be held.

“Otherwise, there will be chaos, disorder. So, I don’t see what the House of Assembly is trying to do. “They don’t have the power. They are so greedy for power, and so intent on totally dismantling the authority of the governor, that they are not thinking anymore.”

