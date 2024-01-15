S’Court Judgement: We’re Ready To Play Opposition Politics – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Cross River State Chapter has said it is ready to play opposition politics now that the Supreme Court has decided on its appeal against the election of Governor Bassey Otu.

The State Chairman of the party, Venatius Ikem, in a statement issued on Monday, pledged that PDP would be objective “and constructively holding the government to account whenever necessary and in the interest of good governance to ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the good people of Cross River State.”

Ikem, former PDP National Publicity Secretary called on party faithful and stakeholders of the state “to close ranks and come together to contribute to the development and repositioning of our state under the new administration.

“Now is the time for governance and the collective best interest of our state must supersede all else.”

He however urged the governor to reunite the people of the state and as a matter of urgency, return it on the path of much-needed development, “especially after the disastrous eight years of the previous administration.

“We call on His Excellency to navigate the ship of this state in a manner that will earn the state some modicum of respect, in the comity of states in Nigeria because the present standing of the state is manifestly not an enviable one.

“This calls for pragmatic and innovative approaches to governance that take into consideration all shades of opinion.”