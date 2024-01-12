S’Court Judgement Victory For Constitutional Democracy – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the election of governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition governors as a victory for constitutional democracy.

Atiku in a statement by his media office on Friday stated that now that the electioneering phase has been concluded, the PDP will be able to focus on its role as the major opposition party.

According to him, “Where Justice is seen to have been substantially rendered, we, as patriots and citizens, will always applaud.”

Atiku who was PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, called for a united opposition force to strengthen democracy in Nigeria, and said he is “prepared as ever, to lead the charge, alongside all our leaders and governors, for the good of our country.”

The former vice president remarked that by the verdict of the apex court, “there is a guaranteed continuation of the standards of good governance which the PDP has brought to the respective states.”

He called on the governors to see their wins at the Supreme Court as an opportunity to consolidate and expand the scope of the good governance they have already established.

The apex court had on Friday upheld the victories of Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara),/Caleb Muftwang (Plateau) and Pastor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), as well as Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).