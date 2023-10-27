S’Court Judgement: Time For Atiku To Show Love For Nigeria – Patriotic Elders

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election has been urged to demonstrate greater maturity as an elder statesman by acknowledging the ruling of the Supreme Court on appeals challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

The Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria made the appeal on Friday in a statement issued by its National President, Bature AbdulAziz that Atiku had bravely battled his way to the Supreme Court.

According to the Elders, now that all the details surrounding the 2023 election have been resolved, it is time for Atiku to love Nigeria and stand for Tinubu’s administration, adding that the nation needs everyone’s help to overcome the seemingly endless economic issues.

READ ALSO:

For the people to profit from their popular mandate to President Tinubu, the Elders also advised him to focus entirely on addressing the nation’s terrible poverty and inflation.

The forum said, “I know that as a former Vice President and also elder statesman, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would now show his full respect and compassion for the Government of President Bola Tinubu now that everything about the 2023 election has been finally concluded.

President Tinubu on his, part should be magnanimous in victory because that victory is not his alone but for all Nigerians, especially peace-loving citizens. He should be friendly to all those who contested the Nation’s exalted seat with him.