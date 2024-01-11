S’Court Judgement: Police Warns Against Violence In Kano

…Says We Are Ready For Trouble Makers

The Kano State Police Command has expressed readiness to crush anybody who moves to foment trouble in the wake of tomorrow’s Supreme Court Judgement in the appeal filed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) against his Appeal Court sacking.

The Police, assured residents of their safety before, during and after the Supreme Court Judgement on the outcome of the March 18 Governorship elections in the state..

The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, gave the assurance during interactive sessions with journalists and Correspondents of the media outlets in his office in Kano on Thursday.

Gumel said that the command had put in place security measures that would enable residents of the state to move on with their legitimate businesses without threat to lives and property.

He said that the command is working with other security agencies in the state to ensure crisis-free movements before and after the Supreme Court Judgement on governorship election.

He said that an effective operational order on how to provide security in each of the 44 local government areas in the state has been issued to the area commanders and divisional police officers for implementation.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints including political parties offices the State Government House, INEC HQ, Banks/Commercial Areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the judgement.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state to go about freely with their daily activities without threat to lives and property”, the commissioner said.

He said armed security personnel would be in all identified strategic locations to ensure that they embark on surveillance duties and provision of physical security during and after the Supreme Court Judgement.

Gumel said that adequate security measures have been put in place to promote peaceful coexistence in all parts of the state.

He further explained that an already operational order with specific roles to all the security personnel has been issued to Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and the divisional police officers across the 44 local government areas.

Gumel called on all residents to keep cooperating with the Security Personnel and to share actionable intelligence information on any person or group planning to disrupt the peace or embark on violent protests before and after the Court Judgement on Friday.