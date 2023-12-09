S’Court Judgement: Police Move Against Violent Protests

As the Supreme Court moves to deliver Judgement in the Kano Governorship Elections, the Nigeria Police Force, Kano Command, have once more take strong measures against planned demonstration, protests and anything that would truncate the peace the state enjoys.

The State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Us- aini Gumel, who made the remark as the NNPP and APC resigned the peace accords, insisted that the security agencies in Kano are ever ready to bring anybody that planned violence in the state to face the law.

The Commissioner hinted that the state joint security committee is in place to make sure that anybody under any guise that goes against the signed peace accords would surely have himself to blame.

Gumel said the police were not happy that despite the peace agreement, some faceless groups were hell-bent in creating chaos and uncertainty in the ancient city. He said: “We will not allow anybody no matter his place in the society to cause disharmony and violence amongst Kano citizens who are peace loving peoples”.