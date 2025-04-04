S’Court Judgement: No Victor, No Vanquished – LP

Share

The Labour Party (LP) has said there is no victor and no vanquished in the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Julius Abure as its National Chairman.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman in a statement, said, “What matters most is our shared commitment to the ideals and aspirations of the Labour Party and the Nigerian people.

“We must now come together, united in purpose and vision, to move the party forward.”

She described the judgment as a victory for the rule of law and a significant milestone for the nation’s democracy, adding that the “Labour Party remains one indivisible family, steadfast in its mission to create a new Nigeria founded on justice, equity, and people-centred governance.”

Senator Usman called on party members, supporters, and stakeholders “to remain calm, focused, and committed to the democratic ideals that bind us.”

