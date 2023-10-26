S’Court Judgement: Nigeria Sliding Towards Dictatorship – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed fears that Nigeria may be sliding towards dictatorship, when institutions fail to rise to the occasion and courageously defend democracy in the country.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, expressed shock at the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Abure stated that what transpired in Nigeria since the February 25 presidential election was a testament that “our institutions are not working and that we may be sliding towards dictatorship.

“It is very clear that the executive has hijacked both the judiciary and the legislature. This is so unfortunate for our democracy and it is even more for the people of Nigeria.”

He regretted that efforts and struggles to achieve electoral and constitutional reforms and enthrone democracy in Nigeria have been destroyed by the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The National Chairman also disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government have marked the LP presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi for vilification, in order to suppress the party.

He however assured that “the planned persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment of the party’s leaders using security agencies and all other government institutions would be definitely defended.

“We are therefore calling on all our members, and the Obidient family to be vigilant and brace up for the challenges ahead. The struggle for a new Nigeria will certainly be tortuous and hard.

“We are also calling on the international community to rise to the occasion to defend democracy in Nigeria.

“Your voices were loud and clear in condemnation of the outcome of the presidential election.

“As we approach the next stage of our democratic journey, we call on you to stand by the millions of Nigerians who are already pushed beyond their limits into unnecessary hardship and penury.”