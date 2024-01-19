S’Court Judgement: NCPC Boss Celebrates Mutfwang’s Victory

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has facilitated with the Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb Mannaseh Mutfwang on his recent governorship victory at the Supreme Court.

Rev Pam, in a press statement signed by his Media Assistant, Pam Ayuba, quoted the NCPC boss saying, “I must offer my hearty congratulations for your victory at the Supreme Court judgment delivered on Friday, January 12th, 2024.

“Let me remind you that, in this victory, you hold the future of Plateau State in your hands, and I pray that you will use your newfound power to bring unprecedented development to the state. I have faith that God will guide you through this governance journey over the next four years.

“As you celebrate, I urge you to bear in mind that governance requires collectivism, and as such, it is essential to carry everyone along with you, irrespective of their partisanship. Being magnanimous in victory will bring you more joy, and I hope you will remember this.

“I pray that God will guide, protect, and give you the heart to unite all Plateau people and stand firm in securing the lives of the downtrodden. It is crucial to put an end to the unprecedented attacks that Plateau State has witnessed, and I have faith that you will make this happen during your regime.” Pam said.