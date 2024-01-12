S’Court Judgement: Calm, Relief, Jubilation In Kano

Hundreds thronged the streets of the ancient city of Kano in wild celebrations, as the Supreme Court declared Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected Governor of the state.

Major Roads and streets across the metropolis were taken over by the celebrating supporters of the NNPP, in solidarity songs.

Many were seen expressing gratitude following the declaration of the Supreme Court, believing that it has greatly averted heavy casualties from the violent reactions that would have followed Abba’s removal.

“Supreme Court has saved Kano from violent reaction because, if the decision had gone not in favour of Abba, not even the security would have contained the situation.

“But with what you are seeing now, there is relief all over. People are spontaneously coming out to celebrate and tension and violence have been averted.

At the marketplaces that were initially closed in the early hours of the day, like the Rimi and Kantin Kwari markets, people have spontaneously started opening their shops and places of business.

The Police Command had earlier issued a warning against wild celebrations that would lead to loss of lives and property.

However, the uneasy calm earlier reported in Kano by the media had automatically switched to wild celebrations in the streets.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usain Gumel had expressed appreciation to the public for its cooperation, before during and after the Supreme Court judgement. He called on the public to remain calm and law-abiding as they celebrate.

Meanwhile, security has been enhanced along all routes leading to the Government House as people are restricted from reaching it while the arrival of the state governor is awaited from Abuja.