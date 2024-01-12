S’Court Judgement Affirmation Victory For A’Ibom- Ex-Council Chair

The immediate past Chairman of Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State Rt. Hon Israel Idaisin has commended the Supreme Court for affirming the election of Pastor Umo Eno of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected governor of the state, describing the verdict as a victory for the Akwa Ibom people.

The supreme court on Friday dismissed the appeals of the three parties NNPP, APC and YPP candidates challenging the outcome of the election held on March 18 2023 which threw the state into jubilation with people dashing into the streets in a joyful mood.

Addressing journalists in Uyo Akwa ibom state Rt. Hon Israel Idaisin stated that the judiciary hailed the supreme for deepening the nation’s democracy through its sound judgement, stressing that Akwa Ibom people appreciate the judgement because it was the reflection of the mandate given to Governor Umo Eno by the electorate.

According to Idaisin, ” The legal battle is over, Governor Umo Eno who meant well for the citizens and the State should be allowed to focus and ensure the full implementation of the ARISE Agenda blueprint”.

He added, ” You can see the jubilation across the state yesterday, it is an indication that the people’s mandate was intact and the progress development and growth already initiated by the governor will not be truncated “.

The ex-council boss averred, Every component of the ARISE Agenda has been kick-started and impact has been felt across the state, all that is needed now is to ensure total support, solidarity and prayers for the success of our dear governor and his good plans for the state”.

He appealed to other candidates to put the election disputes behind them and rally around the governor in the interest of the State stressing that Governor Umo Eno has so far entrenched all inclusive governance in the administration of the State beyond partisan lines.

” It is the candid belief of our governor that Akwa ibom is one big family and must unite to advance their collective interest for the benefit of our future generations. We will only achieve this when we exhibit good sportsmanship, love, tolerance and selflessness in handling matters that bound us together as a people” he highlighted.