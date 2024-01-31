S’Court Judgement: Adamawa Electorate Deserve Commendation – PDP Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the people of Adamawa State deserve commendation for resisting the electoral heist in last year’s governorship election in the state.

The governors in a statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum Cyril Maduabum, noted that “the people of Adamawa resisted the antics of anti-democratic forces from upturning their massive votes for good governance and generational transformation.”

The state chief executives who reacted to the Supreme Court judgement that on Wednesday, upheld the election of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, stated that the “judgement enthrones the required conducive environment that will ensure continuity of the revolutionary footprints of Governor Fintiri for his people.”

They noted that Fintiri, in his first term in office, executed enormous people-oriented projects that resulted in a total turnaround in the history of Adamawa State, especially in the areas of education, housing, agriculture, transportation, road infrastructure and urban renewal, among others.

“The forum remains in solidarity with Governor Fintiri as he leads Adamawa State to greater heights,” the statement assured.