S’Court: Gawuna, Matawalle, Goshwehe Lick Wounds After Dashed Hopes

The Supreme Court on Friday finally brought to an end legal tussles arising from the March 11, 2023 governorship elections in eight states of the country. However, for some of the judgement , the apex court only affirmed the decision of both the election tribunal and the Appellate Court , while for a few , the apex court set aside judgements of the lower court that sacked the incumbent . Among the judgements on the latter is Kano, Zamfara , Plateau and Nasarawa. Thus, some of the big losers of the Apex court verdicts include:

Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

Nasir Yusuf Ganuwa is the governorship candi- date of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kano State. Both the Kano state elec- tion tribunal and the Court of Appeal had at different times nullified the election of Yusuf Abba Kabiru of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP) and consequently declared Ganuwa as the winner of the elec- tion . Not satisfied, Kabiru had approached the apex court to challenge it. However, the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Kabiru as the duly elected governor of Kano State. The Apex Court reversed the judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of the governor on miscarriage of justice. Justice John Inyang Okoro, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the law and natural justice were turned upside down by the two courts below to arrive at the unjust and unfair decision. Justice Okoro, while voiding and setting aside judgments of the two lower courts, said that miscarriage of justice in the ways and manner the petition against the governor was handled was manifesting.

The Supreme Court held that two major fundamental flaws were discovered in the findings of the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which led to miscarriage of justice. Justice Okoro said that the allegations of the APC that the Governor was not a member of the NNPP at the time he stood for the election and which the Tribunal used to overturn his victory was against the provisions of the law. The Apex Court held that membership of the NNPP by the governor cannot be challenged by APC on the ground of being internal affair of the party. Justice Okoro held that the issue of party membership, it cannot be raised as a post- election matter as done by the APC and its governor- Muhammad Kabir KANO Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has described President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as a courageous leader who shunned series of pressure to interfere in the governor- ship election Judgements in the Supreme Court.

Abba noted with great pleasure, how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima refused to interfere in the apex court’s judgement despite strong pressure from disgruntled quarters. ship candidate and wrongly upheld by the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal. The Apex Court found that the Governor’s nomination was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in an NNPP letter head paper jointly signed by the party’ National Chairman and Secretary. Besides, the Apex Court reversed the unlawful re- moval of 165, 616 votes from the total votes cast for the NNPP and its governor- ship candidate at the poll. The Court said that there was no basis for the unlawful removal of the votes from the governor’s votes because the ballot papers used for the poll were duly issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC. The judgment came few days after it was rumoured that the APC had shared uniforms for its members of Ganuwa’s impending victory.

Bello Matawalle

Bello Matawalle was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Zamfara State at the March 11, 2023 election. He was however defeated by Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). INEC had declared Lawal of the PDP governor having scored a total of 377,726 votes to defeat then incumbent governor, Matawalle who scored 311,976 votes. Lawal’s election was also affirmed by the Zamfara Election Petitions Tribunal last September, after dismissing Matawalle’s petition for being incompetent and lacking in merit. However, the Court of Appeal nullified the election of Lawal on ground of not properly nominated and declared Matawalle as the winner . Not satisfied, Lawal approached the Apex court. The Supreme Court on Friday, however, set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal which earlier sacked the Governor Dauda Lawal.

Delivering judgment in the appeal by Lawal, Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the judgment of the appellate court, which nullified the judgment of the tribunal that affirmed the election of Lawal as governor, was perverse and ought to be set aside. “The judgment of the Court of Appeal has no evidential foundation and it is hereby set aside. “The order setting aside the judgment of the tribunal and order for fresh election are hereby set aside. “The judgment of the tribunal dismissing the petition of the petitioners for lacking merit is hereby af- firmed,” Justice Agim held. According to the judgment, the petitioners never provided sufficient evidence to prove allegations of irregularities, non-compliance, corrupt practices, adding that petitioners failed to call relevant witnesses such as polling agents, party agents or people who witnessed the election.

Besides, the apex court pointed out that relevant materials like the BVAS, voter register, forms EC40G, amongst others, were also not presented before the court to prove the petitioners’ case.

Nentawe Goshwehe

Nentawe Goshwehe is the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Plateau State. The Court of Appeal had nullified the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and declared Goshwehe as the winner . The Court of Appeal hinged its decision on unlawful nomination. Not satisfied, Mutfwang approached the apex court . The Supreme Court reversed the judgment of the Court of Appeal which removed Mutfwang from office. The apex court held that the Court of Appeal made fundamental error in al- lowing the All Progressives Congress(APC) to poke its nose into the conduct of the primary election by the PDP and nullified the election unjustly.

Justice Agim who deliered the lead of the unanimous judgment said that the issue of primary election was an internal affair of political parties and that no other party can dabble into it except members of the same party. Besides, Justice Agim said that the issue of alleged improper conduct of the ward and local governments’ elections used to sack the governor was not justiceable. He said that conduct of the ward and local governments’ elections was an affair of the State Executive Committee of a political party while the conduct of the primary election for the nomination of a governorship candidate is entirely that of the National Executive Committee of a political party. Justice Agim held that there was no issue of irregularities in the ways and manner the Governorship primary election that produced the governor was conducted in Plateau and wondered why that of the ward election was used to nullify the gubernatorial poll.

He said that evidence was even well adduced that an order of Plateau State High Court allegedly disobeyed was indeed obeyed by parties involved. Justice Agim therefore voided and set aside the order of the Court of Appeal that Nentawe Goshwehe, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) be inaugurated as Plateau State Governor. The Supreme Court affirmed the judgment of the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which had earlier dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate.