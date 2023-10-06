S’Court Fixes DEC15 for Judgement On Kanu’s Treasonable Charges

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed December 15 to deliver judgment on the Federal Government’s appeal against the Court of Appeal judgment quashing the criminal charges against Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and ordered his release.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun fixed the date after taking arguments from Kanu’s lawyer Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Tijani Gazali (SAN) who represented the Federal Government. The Federal Government while presenting its case appealed to the apex court to void and set aside the appellate court’s judgment voiding the charges against Kanu and ordering his release.

Gazali pleaded that the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja upholding seven charges against Kanu be affirmed to enable him to face trial for the charges. Opposing, Ozekhome said the government has since June 29, 2021, been detaining Kanu il- legally, unlawfully and unconstitutionally.

He pleaded that the judgment of the Court of Appeal which quashed the entire charges against Kanu and ordered his immediate release be upheld and affirmed. Ozekhome said Kanu’s continued detention was unlawful in the face of the subsisting Court of Appeal judgment ordering his immediate release.

He insisted that no government has the power to trample on the fundamental rights of citizens as in the case of Kanu, adding that his client is being detained in gross violation of both local and international laws. The Court of Appeal Abuja had on October 13, 2022, dismissed the remaining seven criminal charges brought against Kanu by the government at the Federal High Court Abuja.

In an appeal against the High Court ruling, the appellate court, while upholding Ozekhome’s arguments and submissions, quashed the entire 15 criminal charges. The court agreed with Ozekhome that the government violated the rules of engagement in the manner Kanu was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria.