S’Court Ends Fubara’s Lawlessness, Abuse Of Power- Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, said the Supreme Court has finally put an end to Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s lawlessness and flagrant abuse of power in Rivers State.

Reacting to the Apex Court’s pronouncement on the protracted political imbroglio in Rivers State, Wike noted that he has been vindicated, while Fubara has been made to understand that Rivers people are not prisoners of war.

It would be recalled that the Court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, held that the lower court erred in law when it concluded that the Federal High Court lacked the necessary jurisdiction to entertain the suit seeking to restrain the release of funds to the Government of Rivers State led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Court also held that the case of the appellant was mainly to enforce the earlier judgment of Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court, which had, in January 2024, ordered Fubara to re-present the 2024 appropriation of the Rivers State before the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

Wike stated that the Governor, instead of doing the right thing by obeying orders on several issues that have been decided by the court has been going about suppressing people’s rights, especially the State Assembly’s legislators.

While he urged Rivers’s people not to resort to violence at any level, he also stated that Fubara could not afford to disobey the apex court.

He added that while he doesn’t advise impeachment, he noted that even the Chief Judge of the state and all his hailers cannot save him, should there be any need to remove him over abuse of office.

Wike said, “ he knows the consequences of disobeying the Supreme Court’s order. That will be tantamount to anarchy.

“ He has disobeyed the Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal, that does not mean that he will dare the Supreme Court.

“ I know that in his right senses he knows that the end has come.

“All those commissioners he’s been taking as sons are all gone; they were not commissioners; they never existed in the first place.”

