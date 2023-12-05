S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Sack Imo Gov, Uzodinma

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit seeking to sack Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State from office.

A full panel of the court presided over by Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed the application which sought to remove Uzodinma from office on the ground that he was not validly nominated by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the election that led to his first tenure in 2019.

The application further sought to invalidate the years that Uzodinma spent in office as the Governor of Imo state.

New Telegraph recalls that the appeal was initially brought before the apex court by Uche Nwosu who was the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, in the 2019 election, however, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, who won the then election, applied to be joined as interested parties in the matter.

The PDP and Ihedioha however prayed the Supreme Court to give effect to its 2019 verdict that disqualified Nwosu on the ground that he was nominated by both the AA and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the election.

The Appellants further argued that if the apex court recognised Nwosu as the candidate of the APC, there was no legal basis for its subsequent judgement that sacked Ihedioha and declared Uzodinma who was also sponsored by the same APC, as the valid winner of the governorship poll.

The PDP then prayed to the apex court to restore its candidate, Ihedioha, back to office, since the APC was precluded from sponsoring two candidates in the election.

In an affidavit filed in support of the application, which was deposed to by a legal practitioner, Adedamola Farokun, PDP, averred: “The third Respondent/Applicant (PDP) is neither in any way seeking a review of the valid, subsisting and well-considered judgement of this court delivered in this appeal in 2019, nor seeking a review of the judgement of this court delivered on January 14, 2020, in SC/462/2019, but humbly seeking that this court gives effect to its judgement delivered on December 20, 2019.

“That this court has the constitutional, inherent powers and jurisdiction to grant the reliefs sought and give effects to its judgement.

“That it is in the interest of justice for this court to exercise its wide discretionary powers in favour of granting this application as prayed.”

The deponent, Farokun further averred that Uzodinma was not the candidate of the APC based on the court’s judgement that Nwosu was nominated by both the APC and the AA.

PDP went ahead to pray the Supreme Court to hold that “both the AA and APC did not sponsor and/or field any candidate for the governorship election held in Imo State on March 9, 2019, in view of the double nomination of the Appellant/Respondent by the two political parties aforesaid, and his subsequent disqualification as their gubernatorial candidate, as found by this honourable court in its judgement.”

It further argued that in view of the fact that Governor Uzodinma did not contest the election as an independent candidate, there was no legal basis for him to be recognized as the validly elected governor of Imo state.

The applicants contended that there was no basis for the recent election that was held in the state on November 11, since Ihedioha had yet to conclude his tenure.

However, when the matter came up on Tuesday, the apex court held that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the appeal which it described as frivolous and highly vexatious.

The court consequently awarded a personal cost of N40 million against against council to PDP and Ihedioha, Chief Mike Ozehkome SAN.