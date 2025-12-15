The Supreme Court has dismissed the suit filed by Adamawa State and 10 other People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led states challenging the propriety of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State, during which elected state officials were suspended for six months.

In a split decision of six-to-one on Monday, the Supreme held that the plaintiffs (the 11 PDP states) failed to prove any cause of action capable of activating the original jurisdiction of the apex court.

Justice Mohammed Idris held, in the lead majority judgment, that the plaintiffs failed to show that there existed any actionable dispute between them and the federation to require the court to exercise its original jurisdiction.

Justice Idris proceeded to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.