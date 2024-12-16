S’Court Dismisses Lawsuit Seeking Tinubu’s Removal

Share

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Ambrose Owuru, a British-trained lawyer and former presidential candidate of the deregistered Hope Democratic Party (HDP), seeking the removal of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by a five-member panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji on Monday, the apex court ruled that the case was baseless and frivolous.

The court further imposed a fine of ₦5 million on Owuru and directed the Registry of the Supreme Court not to entertain any further frivolous suits from the plaintiff.

Owuru’s suit, marked SC/CV/667/2023, accused President Tinubu of being unfit for office, citing alleged Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and drug-related allegations.

Owuru’s suit, marked SC/CV/667/2023, accused President Tinubu of being unfit for office, citing alleged Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and drug-related allegations.

He also joined former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants in the case.

READ ALSO:

Representing himself in court, Owuru argued that he was the legitimate winner of the 2019 presidential election, claiming to have secured over 50 million votes in a referendum he said was conducted prior to the official polls.

He alleged that Buhari, with the support of INEC, manipulated the 2019 elections and hijacked his mandate.

Owuru contended that since Tinubu was disqualified, the court should declare him president and mandate his immediate swearing-in.

He had also previously filed similar suits to challenge Buhari’s presidency, which were dismissed by the courts.

This is not the first time Owuru has faced financial penalties for his legal challenges.

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had earlier fined him ₦40 million on May 25, 2023, for filing what it described as a “frivolous” suit to prevent Tinubu’s inauguration.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"