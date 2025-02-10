Share

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, challenging the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule as the Speaker of the House.

In a judgment delivered by a five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, on Monday, awarded a cost of ₦2 million against Governor Fubara, payable to the Rivers State House of Assembly and its Speaker, who were listed as the first and second respondents, respectively.

The Supreme Court’s decision came after Fubara’s legal counsel, Yusuf Ali (SAN), withdrew the case, prompting the court to dismiss the appeal.

The governor had sought to challenge the legitimacy of Amaewhule’s leadership amid a political crisis in the state legislature.

This ruling marks a development in the ongoing power tussle within Rivers State, as tensions persist between the governor and the lawmakers.

