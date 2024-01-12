S’Court Delivers Final Ruling On Kano Gov’ship Election, Affirms Abba

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, held that the lower court was wrong in its judgment to have deducted 165,616 votes from the vote secured by Governor Yusuf.

The apex court, by its ruling, brings to an end the legal issues concerning the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

New Telegraph had recalled that in September 2023, a five-member panel of the Kano governorship election tribunal, nullified the victory of Governor Yusuf in the March 18 governorship election and affirmed Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Kano.

READ ALSO:

On November 13, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the tribunal, ruling that fielding Abba Yusuf was in breach of the Electoral Law as he was not qualified to contest that election.

Not satisfied, Yusuf proceeded to the Supreme Court to seek redress.

Detail later…