Share

The Local Government election conducted on the 5th of October 2024 by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RIEC) has been declared invalid by the Supreme Court.

New Telegraph reports that in a judgment delivered on Friday, February 28 by Justice Jamilu Tukur, the court declared the election invalid for grossly violating the Electoral Act.

READ ALSO

According to Justice Tukur, the action of the RIEC is declared void for lack of substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and guidelines as the electoral body continued voter registration even after announcing an election date.

The court held that processes leading to the conduct of a local government election were abridged in clear violation of Section 150 of the Electoral Act.

Share

Please follow and like us: