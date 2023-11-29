S’Court Cancels Dec 31 Deadline, Says Old, New Notes To Coexist

The Supreme Court has ruled that the old and new naira notes will continue to co-exist as legal tender until further notice.

It would be recalled that late last year the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefele issued a new naira note which was to mop excess cash in circulation and frustrate criminals, but the noble plan brought untold panic and hardship on Nigerians.

The old currency was to be illegal by January 2023 but numerous outcries from Nigerians made the Apex Court postpone the deadline.

The apex court had, on March 3, restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria from giving effect to the deadline on the use of old notes.

The court on Tuesday maintained that the old and new notes should remain as legal tender beyond December 31. until the Federal Government puts a process in place for their replacement or redesign after due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

However, the CBN, on November 14, extended the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes indefinitely.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on November 21, the federal government filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking an extension for old naira notes to remain in circulation.