S’Court Breaks Silence, Says Obasa Is Not A Lawyer

Following the impeachment of the Speaker of the Lagos State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, a Supreme document, dated 24th July 2020, has revealed that the former Speaker was not a lawyer recognized by the apex court.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obasa, a lawmaker since 2003 and a three-term speaker from 2015, was on Monday impeached and replaced by the former Deputy Speaker representing Apapa 1 Constituency, Mojisola Meranda.

Maranda’s emergence makes her the first elected female Speaker of the House in the history of Lagos State.

The verification request on Obasa‘s status as a lawyer which was signed by Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court was revealed amid his successful impeachment move.

The document was titled, “Re: Verification of Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria,”

However, the apex court has advised the impeached speaker to show proof if he changed his name.

The statement reads, “We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 23rd July 2020 and on the above-captured subject matter.

“This is to inform you that we have checked our records and cannot find the name: MUDASHIRU AJAYI OBASA on the numerous Rolls of Legal Practitioners kept in this Honourable Court.

“MUDASHIRU AJAYI OBASA is at liberty to come to this Honourable Court with his Call to Bar and qualifying certificates for enrolment. If he has done a change of name, he is expected to show proof of same.”

The spokesman of the Supreme Court, Dr. Fetus Akande, confirmed the document to Arise News, acknowledging that, “It emanated from our office“.

However, prior to his impeachment, Obasa said he received a bachelor’s degree in Law from Lagos State University, Lagos, in 2006.

While the person who wrote the request letter to the Supreme Court on 23 July 2020, remains anonymous, Obasa may have another case to contend with.

