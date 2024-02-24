S’Court: Ariwoola to Swear-in 11 New Justices on Monday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will on Monday swear in 11 newly appointed justices of the Supreme Court. The development is contained in a text message sent to Saturday Telegraph by the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande on Friday. Akande’s message to our correspondent reads, “The newly appointed 11 Justices of the Supreme Court will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Monday at 10.00am at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court”. Stakeholders in the judiciary sector have raised concern over the delay in the swearing in of the new justices, saying that it (the delay) has caused a great setback for the nation’s justice delivery system of the country.

President Bola Tinubu had in 2023, following recommendation of the 11 candidates by the National Judicial Council, (NJC) from the shortlist received from the Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC for the top job sent the list to the Senate for approval. The Senate in turn had on December 21, 2023 approved the list of 11 new justices for the apex bench. The senators had at a plenary session held on the said day cleared the justices through a voice vote after the Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Senator Mohammed Monguno reported that his committee received the curriculum vitae of the nominees, invited them for screening and found that they demonstrated inspiring competence required for the performance of their assignment.

He added that the nomination and appointment satisfied the constitutional provision of Section 231 (3) of the Constitution which states that an individual needs 15 year experience in the bar to be qualified for appointment into the Supreme Court. He further stated that there were no petitions or criminal records against any of the nominees and that the committee members were satisfied with the nomination of the justices and, therefore, recommended their confirmation. On the recommended list were Haruna Tsammani representing the North-East; Moore Adumein (South- South); Jummai Sankey (North-Central); Chidiebere Uwa (South-East); Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East) and Obande Ogbuinya (South-East). Others were Justices Stephen Jona Adah (North-Central); Habeeb Abiru (South-West); Jamilu Tukur (North- West); Abubakar Umar (North-West); and Mohammed Idris (North-Cen- tral).

The Nigerian Constitution provides for the appointment of all cadres of judicial officers in the judiciary. Specifically, Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides for the appointment of justices for the apex court. “The appointment of a person to the office of a Justice of the Supreme Court shall be made by the President on the recommendation of the NJC, subject to confirmation of such appointment by the Senate”.