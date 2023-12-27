S’Court: APC raises the alarm over alleged plans by Kano govt to spend N8bn LGs fund

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised an alarm over over alleged plan by the Kano State Government to spend N8 billion local government councils’ funds without justification.

The state’s APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Abbas urged the local government councils and commercial banks in the state to halt the process of clearing the release of funds to the state government. This, he said, was because of the political uncertainty in the state due to the much-awaited Supreme Court judgment on the governorship election. Abbas said the development appeared to be pushing the NNPP government to takeover the functions of local government councils in order to misappropriate their funds amounting to over N8 billion.