The Supreme Court has affirmed the power of the President to declare a state of emergency in any state to prevent a breakdown of law and order or descend into a state of anarchy.

The apex court, in a split decision of six-to-one on Monday, December 15, ruled that such suspension of elected officials must be within the confines of the law.

Justice Mohammed Idris, while delivering his held, in lead majority judgment, held that Section 305 of the Constitution empowers the President to deploy extraordinary measures to restore normalcy where emergency rule is declared.

Justice Idris stated that Section 305 is not based on the nature of the extraordinary measures, thereby granting the President the discretion on how to go about it.

The judgment was on the suit filed by the suit filed by Adamawa and 10 other Peoples Democratic Party-led states challenging the propriety of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State, during which elected state officials were suspended for six months.

Justice Idris, in the earlier part of the judgment, upheld the preliminary objections raised by the two defendants against the competence of the suit.

In upholding the objections raised by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Assembly (the defendants), Justice Idris held that the plaintiffs (the 11 PDP states) failed to establish any cause of action capable of activating the original jurisdiction of the apex court.

He struck out the suit for want of jurisdiction, proceeded to also determine the case on the merits and dismissed it.

However, Justice Obande Ogbuinya dissented and held that the case succeeded in part.

Justice Ogbuinya held, among others, that although the President could declare a state of emergency, the President can not use such power as a tool to suspend elected state officials, including governors, deputy governors and members of parliament.