S’Court Affirms Gov Okpebholo’s Election Victory In Edo

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, affirming his victory in the September 21, 2024, gubernatorial poll.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Thursday, a five-member panel of justices led by Justice Mohammed Garba dismissed the appeal filed by Asuerinme Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, describing the case as lacking in merit.

The apex court ruled that there was no legal basis to overturn the decisions of both the Court of Appeal and the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which had previously confirmed Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the legitimate winner.

Justice Garba noted that the appellant failed to present credible and admissible evidence to substantiate claims of electoral malpractice, including alleged over-voting and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

“The appellant did not discharge the burden of proof required to invalidate a duly conducted election,” the court held.

This Supreme Court ruling brings a final and legal closure to the post-election litigation, solidifying Governor Okpebholo’s mandate as the elected leader of Edo State.