S’Court Affirms A’Ibom Gov’s Election

The Supreme Court yesterday struck out the three separate appeals by some candidates in the March 18, 2023, Akwa Ibom State governorship polls seeking the nullification of Governor Umo Eno’s victory over alleged certificate forgery. The petitions of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Young Progressive Party (YPP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were dismissed by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji. This followed the withdrawal of the appeals by the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Akanimo Udofia, Young Progressive Party (YPP)’s Akpan Bassey, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s John Udoedehe, when the cases were called up for hearing.

Lawyers for the respective parties withdrew their separate appeals following hints from the apex court’s panel of Justices that they lacked merit. They had made attempts to convince the court that Emo Eno Bassey and Bassey Eno Emo were not the same and as such that the governor allegedly forged his secondary school certificate. Their arguments, especially forgery allegations, did not go down well with the justices who queried the lawyers on whether the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) gave evidence to establish the allegations. Upon admission that WAEC did not testify in the matter, the lawyers opted and separately withdrew the appeals, forcing Justice Uwani Abba-Aji to dismiss them.

The Court of Appeal in November last year affirmed Eno’s victory after dismissing the three separate appeals filed against his election. While affirming the September 28, 2023, judgment of the election petition tribunal, the three- member panel of justices headed by Justice Festus Obande dismissed the appeal brought by the governorship candidate of the YPP, Akpan, and the party against INEC, Eno, and the PDP.