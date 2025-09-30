Scores Of Bandits Feared Killed As Security Forces Launch Major Offensive In Kwara

Scores of suspected bandits have reportedly been killed as combined security forces launched a coordinated offensive on their hideouts around Baba Sango in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The operation, which began on Monday night, targeted criminal enclaves located along the Kwara–Kogi border, following the deadly attack in Oke-Ode on Sunday that left 12 vigilantes and a community leader dead.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, the government said the multi-agency security operation was aimed at dislodging the armed groups and restoring peace to the affected communities.

“The multi-agency operation comes a day after the unfortunate incident at Oke Ode on Sunday. The Monday night engagement is happening along the Kogi border with Kwara, according to military sources,” the statement read in part.

The Nigerian Air Force also confirmed it had carried out aerial strikes on identified bandit positions in the area earlier on Monday, adding a significant boost to ground operations.

While casualty figures on the side of security forces have not been disclosed, multiple sources indicate that the criminals suffered heavy losses during the bombardment and ground assault.