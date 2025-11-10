Scores Of APC Youths Defect To PDP In Ilorin

A major political realignment has unfolded in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, as hundreds of youths from Ajikobi, Alanamu and Ubandawaki Wards defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The event drew a large crowd of supporters who declared their total rejection of the APC administration in Kwara State and pledged full commitment to the opposition party ahead of future elections.

The State Secretary of the PDP, Comrade Abdulrahman Abdullahi Kayode, who is also the convener of the defectors’ movement and a member of Ubandawaki Ward, commended the courage of the returnees, describing their decision as “a bold step towards restoring responsible leadership in the State”.

Acknowledging their frustration with the APC, noting that many who laboured during the Otoge movement were abandoned and left without recognition, Kayode specifically praised the coordinator, Mallam Musa Kabir, for assembling youths across the three wards and for reconciling longstanding internal differences within his community, while assuring the defectors of inclusiveness, party rewards and a participatory role in rebuilding the PDP’s grassroots strength.

The defectors, coordinated by Mallam Musa Kabir of Ubandawaki Ward, expressed deep regret for their involvement in the 2019 and 2023 Otoge struggles, describing the movement as a mistake that ushered in hardship and disappointment.

They accused the APC government, under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of lacking vision, direction and the capacity to provide opportunities for the youths, while recounting how businesses, shops and sources of livelihood were destroyed across Ilorin metropolis as a result of the administration’s policies, leaving thousands of young people economically stranded.

Several speakers, including Wasiu Orekan, Alfa Adam Elelubo, Lookman Olarotimi Shehu Mukadam, Alhaja Shuaib Dupe Salamat, Alanamu Abubakar Jos, and veteran political figure, Alhaji Musa Tapa, condemned what they described as widespread neglect and insensitivity by the current administration.

Alhaja Salamat, a victim of the mass civil service sack that followed the Otoge movement, narrated her ordeal and lamented the abandonment of her community. Alhaji Tapa, who worked with the late Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki in the political struggles of 1979 before being displaced in 2019, declared his full return to the Saraki political family and urged youths to equip themselves with voter cards to “flush out bad governance” in 2027.

Ward chairmen, including Mallam Gafar Alawo (Alanamu), Abubakar Yusuf Garba (Ajikobi) and Mallam Mashood Ahmed (Ubandawaki), welcomed the defectors warmly and assured them of full integration, cooperation and an open-door structure in their respective wards.

The State Youth Leader, Comrade Odunjo Adio, Friday Orlando, encouraged the new members to deploy their political strength and mobilisation capacity in the interest of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The State Organising Secretary, Mallam Olaitan Obalowu, also expressed appreciation for their return, promised a clean slate for all and reiterated the PDP’s commitment to better governance.

A former Special Assistant on Youth Integration to a former Kwara State Governor, Comrade Olamilekan Lawal (Automatic), urged the defectors to consider themselves full Sarakites, assuring them of equitable treatment and emphasising collective dedication to the development of Kwara.

The Press Officer on Local Matters to Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Comrade Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, who hails from Ubandawaki Ward, lauded the State Secretary for his exceptional grassroots mobilisation efforts.

He also commended the defectors for aligning with the Saraki political structure and assured them of a level playing field, equal opportunities and the full support of ward executives. He urged the new members to work closely with the existing structure and harmonise their efforts for the progress of the party.

The Kwara Central Senatorial Youth Leader, Hon. Abdulrasaq Aro Dolar, encouraged the defectors to channel the same energy used during the Otoge movement towards securing victory for the PDP in the 2027 elections.

The highlight of the event was the burning of the APC brooms, symbolising the final breakaway from the ruling party. The defectors were thereafter presented with the PDP flag by the State Secretary.

The gathering ended in an atmosphere of jubilation, singing, dancing and overwhelming excitement as both young and old celebrated what many described as a decisive step towards political redemption in Kwara State.