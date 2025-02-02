Scores Killed, Houses Razed As Herdsmen Attack Ebonyi Community

Share

Many residents have been reportedly killed in the Amegu Nkalagha community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the invasion by suspected herdsmen in the area.

New Telegraph gathered that many houses were burnt down in the community during the attack on Sunday, February 2.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Isheilu Local Government Area Mrs Ifeoma Peace Agwu, disclosed that the bodies of the victims have been deposited in the hospital.

“We are taking the victims’ bodies to the mortuary right now, I cannot talk much on it now, we will give more details

A resident of the community Prof Ndubuisi Idenyi, attributed the incident to be a reprisal attack following the killing of some cows belonging to the herdsmen in the area.

Professor Idenyi narrated that the herdsmen attacked the community in the early hours of Sunday, killing many people and burning down houses..

“I don’t have the number of casualties right now, we are still tracking and bringing out the dead bodies especially those killed in the farms,” he said.

Confirmed sources revealed that a Pastor of a Pentecostal Church in the area was among those killed during the attack.

The source who preferred anonymity said the community members were not responsible for the killing of the cows.

“We did not kill their cows, the cows were killed by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the forest,”

However, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer Joshua Ukandu. He informed journalists that he was not aware of the incident at the time of filing this report.

