Scores killed, gun-trucks destroyed as NAF raids terrorists’ enclave in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that scores of terrorists were killed while gun-trucks and over 40 motorcycles were destroyed in air raids conducted on identified terrorists’ enclaves at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the targeted operation followed actionable intelligence of possible movement of the enemies of state from Suwa to Bukar Meram general area “with the likely intent for possible resurgence.”

“The stream of air strikes by the Air Components of the various operating theatres with devastating outcome on terrorists and their enclaves continued unabated across the country.

In Borno State, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in the early hours of October 14, 2023, carried out air interdiction missions at a newly-identified terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region.

“The strikes became necessary after it was established that recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to Bukar Meram general area was with the likely intent for possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and innocent civilians.

“Consequently, air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists. Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralised while over 40 motorcycles and 6 gun-trucks were destroyed, thereby degrading their ability to attack ground troops as well as innocent Nigerians,” the NAS said.

It recalled that similar strikes on terrorists were carried out in the early hours of October 11, 2023, by the Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji around Sangeko axis of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It added that the terrorists, who were in a convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track leading from Kabaro towards Sangeko, were subsequently engaged with many neutralised, their motorcycles destroyed, and others injured.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since commended the professionalism and dedication of the Air Components in ensuring that terrorists’ ability to move at will, while causing mayhem on innocent, law-abiding citizens is curtailed to the barest minimum. “Your efforts and support to the ground troops is commendable. Stay focused and do not be complacent as we must continue to give our citizens the confidence they deserve to thrive.”