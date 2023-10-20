Scores Killed As Robbers Invade Banks In Benue

An undisclosed number of residents in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday were reportedly killed by armed robbers who attacked and robbed several banks in the area.

New Telegraph gathered according to an eye witness that the armed robbers stormed the banks at about 3 pm in two Hilux vehicles and one other smaller car to carry out the robbery which lasted about one hour

He said they shot and killed Police officers and a councillor who was transacting business in one of the affected banks as they fired shots indiscriminately.

Another eyewitness named Sunday Abah revealed that the gunmen had been active for several hours, and there had been no security intervention during this time.

READ ALSO:

“Armed robbers have taken over everywhere in Otukpo. They are just shooting whoever they see.

“Currently, they are robbing Zenith bank and they have been here for more than three hours”, he said.

At the time this report was filed, attempts to reach the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene Sewuese, were unsuccessful.